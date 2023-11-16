KSU’s Tomlin applies for diversion in bar fight case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Suspended K-State Forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin is seeking to get a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an October bar fight dropped.

Manhattan Municipal Court records show Tomlin has applied for a diversion. A diversion conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tomlin was arrested October 29 for a fight at Tubby’s Sports Bar. Coach Jerome Tang suspended the forward the next day “for not living up to the [required] expectations.” Tang did, however, iterate his and the team’s support for Tomlin as he moved through the legal process.

