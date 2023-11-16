KSU’s Tomlin applies for diversion in bar fight case

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin drives to the basket past Montana State guard Caleb Fuller...
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin drives to the basket past Montana State guard Caleb Fuller during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Suspended K-State Forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin is seeking to get a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an October bar fight dropped.

Manhattan Municipal Court records show Tomlin has applied for a diversion. A diversion conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tomlin was arrested October 29 for a fight at Tubby’s Sports Bar. Coach Jerome Tang suspended the forward the next day “for not living up to the [required] expectations.” Tang did, however, iterate his and the team’s support for Tomlin as he moved through the legal process.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14,...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital, suspect behind bars
Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Suspicious mail prompts Hazmat response at Capital City’s Memorial Hall
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought

Latest News

Governor Kelly Attends 2023 Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water
More people are needing help as we head into the holiday season for themselves and their...
Demand for help is higher with decreased donations during the holiday season
More people are needing help as we head into the holiday season for themselves and their...
Demand for help is higher with decreased donations during the holiday season
Last week Governor Kelly announced the creation of a Water Subcabinet to build a collaborative,...
Governor Kelly Attends the 2023 Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water