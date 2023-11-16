Kready family ready for Spectacular holiday season

The Kready family will hold two performances of their holiday show this year, at 1:30 p.m. & 7 p.m. December 23 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native turned Broadway performer is bringing his family back to town for a new Christmas tradition.

Jeff Kready visited Eye on NE Kansas with a preview of the second-annual Kready Holiday Spectacular.

Jeff and his wife, fellow Broadway performer Nikki Renee Daniels, will be joined by their two daughters, ages 6 and 10. They’ll also have several community guests, including the Topeka Symphony Orchestra, Maria Cuevas, Shawnee Co. Choral Society and their youth choral, and the El Shaddai Ministries singers.

The Kreadys will hold two performances this year, at 1:30 p.m. & 7 p.m. December 23 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now at www.topekaperformingartscenter.com.

Watch the video to hear how else Jeff will mark the holiday season in his hometown.

