Kansas Judicial Branch updates online system status

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “We’re in a phased restoration, and an early phase of that restoration was starting up a Public Access Service Center on the first floor of the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka to allow people to come in and search district court cases, said Lisa Taylor, Public Information Director, Kansas Judicial Branch.

More than a month after a security incident caused Kansas court information systems to go offline, the Kansas Judicial Branch has opened a Public Access Service Center.

“Nearly all of our courts are operating on the Kansas e-court management system, which centralizes case data. And the ability to search that information previously was online. After the October 12 security incident, that system has been offline, and this was our first effort to bring that information back up so that people can search it and find what they’re looking for to satisfy a variety of needs,” Taylor said.

While the courts continue work to restore its information systems, they have set up service centers to aid the public, and courts themselves.

“In addition to the public access service center, we have a district court service center that’s serving the needs of our district courts statewide. They receive requests for information or assistance, and they can access the information in the case management system and process those requests so that courts are able to process cases locally.”

Taylor urges anyone who needs assistance to make appointment.

“They can go to our website at kscourts.org. There’s an alert at the top of the page. If they click on that alert, it will take them to the page where they can find information about the public access service center.

Taylor also said the investigation into the courts’ security incident remains ongoing.

There’s currently no timetable for how long it may take.

