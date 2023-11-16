K-State announces second annual McCain Holiday Gala and Auction

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is announcing the second annual McCain Holiday Gala and Auction to support the McCain Performance Series.

Kansas State University officials said the second annual Holiday Gala and Auction will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at McCain Auditorium.

K-State officials said the event is hosted by the Friends of McCain Auditorium. The Holiday Gala and Auction raise funds for the McCain Performance Series and its educational programs, which are completely funded through donations, ticket sales and event sponsorships. These programs receive no funding through the university or the state of Kansas.

K-State officials indicated that the McCain Holiday Gala and Auction opens with a reception in the new Jack and Joann Goldstein Grand Lobby with an open bar and delicious food.

According to K-State officials, attendees can bid on unique silent auction items while enjoying performances by local artists, experience live stage performances in the theatre while live-bidding on trips and other exclusive experiences - many of which are only available at the McCain auction - and dance the night away to the upbeat music of Aye Oh!, one of Manhattan’s local bands.

K-State officials noted tickets are $125 per person and are on sale now. McCain is still accepting sponsorships and donation items. Call the McCain Office at 785-532-6425 for more information.

