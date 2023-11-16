Jalon Daniels announces he’s coming back next season

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 16, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalon Daniels has not played since the game against BYU with a back injury and it looks like Jayhawk fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

“I’m not done yet, and I’m not going anywhere... Kansas is a very special place to me and continue to move the program forward under Coach Leipold,” Daniels said.

Daniels was picked as the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and he was also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Daniels this season was 56-75 and threw for 705 yards, five touchdowns, one interception and 74 rushing yards. Daniels could be eligible for a medical redshirt, which would give him two years to suit up in a Jayhawk uniform.

