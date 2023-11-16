I-70 reopens through Junction City ahead of winter travel season

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers traveling through Junction City this holiday season should not be impacted by construction along I-70 following the Phase One completion of an ongoing project.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, Nov. 15, that traffic along I-70 through Junction City is now completely unrestricted ahead of the winter holiday season.

KDOT noted that Phase Two of the project is set to begin in mid-March 2024. At that time, traffic will again be reduced to a single lane in each direction through the construction zone.

The Department indicated that the project is set to be completely finished by December 2025, weather allowing.

Crews continue to complete a bridge repair project along I-70 in Topeka which continues to restrict traffic headed west into the city.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.