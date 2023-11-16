Georgia man pronounced dead after 3 fall out of trash truck in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Georgia man lost his life after he and two other Kansas men fell out of a trash truck near a Jefferson County lake.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to 4971 Saratoga Dr. near Lake Dabinawa in Jefferson County with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2017 Kenworth trash truck driven by Griffin D.D. Oxley, 22, of Lawrence, had been headed north on the road. However, Oxley failed to negotiate a left curve.

KHP said this caused both Oxley and his passengers, William S. Kilgore, 43, of Eudora and Patrick A. Jones, 34, of Perry, Ga., to fall out of the rear passenger side of the trash truck.

First responders said Jones was pronounced dead at the scene while both Kilgore and Oxley walked away without injury. Oxley was wearing a seatbelt, however, neither passenger was.

