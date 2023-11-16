Four K-State students participate in national virtual sales competition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansas State University students are participating in the national Rocky Mountain Madness virtual sales competition hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Kansas State University officials said Rocky Mountain Madness was designed as a virtual competition at its beginning and allows teams to sharpen their virtual communication and selling abilities. It is a unique intercollegiate event that follows a bracket-style competition like the NCAA’s March Madness. Sixty-four students from 16 universities across the country competed in a variety of categories, including interviews and role-plays.

The K-State Sales Team had four participants: Halle Hartner, sophomore in professional strategic selling, Belleville; Simon Lee, sophomore in professional strategic selling, Clay Center; Adam Ramirez, junior in professional strategic selling and marketing, Shawnee; and Bryce Disberger, sophomore in accounting and professional strategic selling, Wamego.

K-State officials said for the competition, students acted as consultants to the product sponsor, E.W. Scripps, to design an advertising strategy for both TV and digital advertising through several rounds of competition.

All students participated in the first two rounds of competition then competitors advanced to further rounds based on performance.

According to K-State officials, Ramirez advanced to the fifth round of the competition, placing in the top eight. Lee advanced to the fourth round of the competition, and placed in the top 16, Hartner advanced to the third round of the competition, placing in the top 32.

“This was our first year competing in Rocky Mountain Madness,” said Kellie Jackson, marketing instructor and K-State Sales Team coach. “It provided a great opportunity for our team to conduct the entire sales process — from cold calling to presenting a tailored solution based on the prospect’s needs. I would like to extend thanks to E.W. Scripps for their ongoing partnership with this event and to Metropolitan State University of Denver for facilitating this unique, virtual event.”

K-State officials said the K-State Sales Team is in the College of Business Administration’s National Strategic Selling Institute, which has been named one of the top sales programs in the country for twelve straight years by the Sales Education Foundation. The team consists of students who are enrolled in the certificate or major in professional strategic selling. In the fall of 2018, Kansas State became just the 19th university in the U.S. to offer a major in professional strategic selling. Students can also earn a certificate in professional strategic selling, which is open to all majors at the university. The professional strategic selling program introduces students to the fundamentals of sales, and the innovative curriculum and sales labs allow students to develop the skills needed to be successful.

K-State officials noted the K-State Sales Team will be competing in several competitions throughout the school year across the country. For more information on the National Strategic Selling Institute or the K-State Sales Team, please contact kstatesalesprogram@k-state.edu.

