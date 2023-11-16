Fort Riley commemorates fallen German and Italian soldiers from WWII

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Military representatives hold a remembrance ceremony for German and Italian soldiers buried at Fort Riley cemetery.

Commemorative wreaths are placed during the ceremony for the 62 Germans and 11 Italian soldiers who are buried at Fort Riley Post Cemetery.

This ceremony is held annually to commemorate the German and Italian prisoners of war (POW) during WWII. The War Department established Fort Riley as one of 600 locations across the U.S. to house German, Italian, and Japanese POWs.

About 4,500 POWs were held at Fort Riley. The purpose of POW was to fill a void on area farms, work on roads, do laundry, and build maintenance projects. Following the war, some of the former POWs stayed in the local area to live and work.

Each year at this ceremony, officers from German and Italian armed forces come to Fort Riley to pay tribute to their fallen comrades.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.