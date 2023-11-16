Former Kansas standout Gradey Dick draws first career start with Raptors

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick dribbles the ball during the second half of a preseason NBA...
Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick dribbles the ball during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TORONTO, CA. (WIBW) - The Raptors 13th overall pick this year drew his first career start.

Dick played 26 minutes shooting 2-10 from the field and 1-6 from three but went 6-6 from the free throw line. He had 11 points on two assists and one steal.

He’s played in 11 games since going to the NBA, averaging 15 minutes a game off the bench. His stat line so far this season is 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and one assist. He’s shooting 31.7 percent from the floor and 26.9 percent from three and has yet to miss to free throw, going 4-4.

