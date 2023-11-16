Former K-State star Markquis Nowell makes NBA debut

TORONTO, CA. (WIBW) - Nowell shined during his time in Manhattan, and now he’s doing it on the biggest stage.

Nowell played four minutes for the Raptors against the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored two points from the free-throw line while adding two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Markquis Nowell with a bit of showtime in his NBA debut! 👀💫 pic.twitter.com/FWpO152KuI — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) November 16, 2023

Nowell has played for the 905 Raptors of the NBA G League and is currently on a two-way contract with Toronto. He’s played in three games, averaging 16.3 points per game and nearly 10 assists per game.

Dear God, Thank You 🙌🏼 … Scored My First NBA Bucket !! Many More To Come 😈👀 — Markquis Nowell (@MrNewYorkCityy) November 16, 2023

