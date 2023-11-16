Former K-State star Markquis Nowell makes NBA debut

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Michigan State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TORONTO, CA. (WIBW) - Nowell shined during his time in Manhattan, and now he’s doing it on the biggest stage.

Nowell played four minutes for the Raptors against the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored two points from the free-throw line while adding two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Nowell has played for the 905 Raptors of the NBA G League and is currently on a two-way contract with Toronto. He’s played in three games, averaging 16.3 points per game and nearly 10 assists per game.

