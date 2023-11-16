False claims of a stolen vehicle leads to Kansas man’s probation sentence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been sentenced to more than a year of probation after he fraudulently claimed his vehicle had been stolen.

The Kansas Insurance Department announced on Thursday, Nov. 16, that Xai Vang, 43, of Leavenworth, has been sentenced to 18 months of probation for his recent insurance fraud conviction.

In September, the Department noted that Vang pleaded guilty in Leavenworth Co. District Court to one felony count of insurance fraud. The plea came after he filed a false claim to his insurance company for a stolen vehicle.

KID indicated that if Vang violates the terms of his probation, he will spend 16 months in prison.

“Insurance fraud costs all Kansans in the form of increased premiums every year,” Schmidt said. “The Department will continue pursuing penalties against anyone committing insurance fraud in Kansas.”

The Department said it investigated the case as the Kansas Attorney General’s Office prosecuted.

