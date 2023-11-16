False claims of a stolen vehicle leads to Kansas man’s probation sentence

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been sentenced to more than a year of probation after he fraudulently claimed his vehicle had been stolen.

The Kansas Insurance Department announced on Thursday, Nov. 16, that Xai Vang, 43, of Leavenworth, has been sentenced to 18 months of probation for his recent insurance fraud conviction.

In September, the Department noted that Vang pleaded guilty in Leavenworth Co. District Court to one felony count of insurance fraud. The plea came after he filed a false claim to his insurance company for a stolen vehicle.

KID indicated that if Vang violates the terms of his probation, he will spend 16 months in prison.

“Insurance fraud costs all Kansans in the form of increased premiums every year,” Schmidt said. “The Department will continue pursuing penalties against anyone committing insurance fraud in Kansas.”

The Department said it investigated the case as the Kansas Attorney General’s Office prosecuted.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought
FILE
Army mourns death of soldier found along trail
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Rear-end collision results in loss of Lenexa woman following hit-and-run
FILE - Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Sender may be identified after suspicious letter triggers Hazmat response in Topeka

Latest News

Four Kansas State University students participated in the national Rocky Mountain Madness...
Four K-State students participate in national virtual sales competition
Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Recent report ranks Topeka among the 50 worst cities for potholes
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 taken to Wichita hospitals after 15-year-old driver collides with SUV