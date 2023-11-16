Employee of Emporia nonprofit arrested following vandalism

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An employee of a downtown Emporia nonprofit has been arrested after it was alleged that he vandalized the facility.

The Emporia Police Department says that around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, officers were called to Kansas Free for Arts at 713 Commercial St. with reports of a possible burglary.

During the investigation, EPD said it found that nothing had been stolen from the business, however, several items were damaged. It was also found that an employee of the business, Joshua T. Inman, 39, had committed the act.

Kansas Free for Arts is listed as a nonprofit organization that hopes to promote wellness through creativity.

Police noted that Inman was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on felony criminal damage to property. As of Thursday, he remains behind bars.

