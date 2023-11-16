Employee of Emporia nonprofit arrested following vandalism

FILE
FILE(Emporia Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An employee of a downtown Emporia nonprofit has been arrested after it was alleged that he vandalized the facility.

The Emporia Police Department says that around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, officers were called to Kansas Free for Arts at 713 Commercial St. with reports of a possible burglary.

During the investigation, EPD said it found that nothing had been stolen from the business, however, several items were damaged. It was also found that an employee of the business, Joshua T. Inman, 39, had committed the act.

Kansas Free for Arts is listed as a nonprofit organization that hopes to promote wellness through creativity.

Police noted that Inman was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on felony criminal damage to property. As of Thursday, he remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought
FILE
Army mourns death of soldier found along trail
FILE
Rear-end collision results in loss of Lenexa woman following hit-and-run
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE - Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Sender may be identified after suspicious letter triggers Hazmat response in Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Afternoon collision leads to woman’s Manhattan hospital trip, driver’s ticket
FILE
Drivers warned SW Jackson St. in Topeka to drop down to one lane
FILE
I-70 reopens through Junction City ahead of winter travel season
KHP searches for a Suburban involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision on Nov. 14, 2023.
KHP releases new details into collision that killed Lenexa woman on I-35