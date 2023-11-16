Drivers warned SW Jackson St. in Topeka to drop down to one lane

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned that a one-way street near the Law Enforcement Center and Harvesters in Topeka will drop down to a single lane.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Friday, Nov. 17, traffic will drop down to a single lane near 313 SW Jackson St. following a closure for construction.

Crews noted that the closure is needed to replace a water line and continue work in the area.

Officials indicated that the work should be completed by Nov. 28, weather-dependent.

