Drivers warned SW Jackson St. in Topeka to drop down to one lane

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned that a one-way street near the Law Enforcement Center and Harvesters in Topeka will drop down to a single lane.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Friday, Nov. 17, traffic will drop down to a single lane near 313 SW Jackson St. following a closure for construction.

Crews noted that the closure is needed to replace a water line and continue work in the area.

Officials indicated that the work should be completed by Nov. 28, weather-dependent.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought
FILE
Army mourns death of soldier found along trail
FILE
Rear-end collision results in loss of Lenexa woman following hit-and-run
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE - Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Sender may be identified after suspicious letter triggers Hazmat response in Topeka

Latest News

FILE
I-70 reopens through Junction City ahead of winter travel season
KHP searches for a Suburban involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision on Nov. 14, 2023.
KHP releases new details into collision that killed Lenexa woman on I-35
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 11-16-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 11-16-23
FILE
Deputy directing traffic in NW Kansas sent to hospital after hit by teen driver