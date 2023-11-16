Dillons joins stores slashing prices on Thanksgiving favorites

(Phil Anderson)
By Shalynn Long
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons is among grocery retailers dropping prices on popular Thanksgiving foods.

The Hutchinson-based chain calls it “Freshgiving: A Thanksgiving Feast.” They say their price reductions will make it possible to serve a feast including turkey, pumpkin pie and sides for less than $5 a person, which Dillons says is more affordable than last year.

In addition to special prices, Dillons will celebrate the holiday with a $15,000 donation to Harvesters to provide fresh proteins to families in need throughout the holidays.

“Thanksgiving is a special time to reflect and share gratitude with friends and family while enjoying a full plate of turkey day favorites,” said Sheila Regehr, Corporate Affairs Manager. “This year, Dillons is continuing to bring more to the table for less, especially with fresh holiday staples. We are looking forward to serving our Kansas customers this holiday season.”

Shop these holiday favorites, which will feed 10 people, all under $5 per person:

Dillons said it also has holiday cooking ideas on their blog, The Fresh Lane.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Georgia man pronounced dead after 3 fall out of trash truck in Jefferson Co.
Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
Shooting at Candlewood Suites
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023...
Jalon Daniels announces he’s coming back next season
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Former K-State star Markquis Nowell makes NBA debut

Latest News

Brandon P. McFall, 31, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka man arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
Possession of methamphetamine landed Theresa A. Dent, 41, of Pomona, behind bars. Dent was...
Possession of meth lands Pomona woman behind bars
Kansas State University announced a contract extension for Athletics Director Gene Taylor.
K-State announces contract extension for Athletics Director
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
The driver, Shawn Michael Brown, 37, of Topeka, and the passenger, Ayden Charles Prettyman, 20,...
Two Topeka men arrested with stolen firearm in Jackson County