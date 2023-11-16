Demand for help is higher with decreased donations during the holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite the joy of the holidays approaching, many are facing challenges and need the communities help.

More people are needing help as we head into the holiday season for themselves and their families.

Major Tom McDowell with the Salvation Army said they are looking for volunteer bell-ringers and donations to ensure they can help those who need it.

“This Christmas campaign is 40% of our annual budget,” said McDowell. “Without we just really cannot continue the programs that we’re doing and the services that we’re offering.”

United Way of Kaw Valley is also continuing there efforts to encourage people to adopt families or provide a donation.

President and CEO of United Way of Kaw Valley, Jessica Lehnherr, said more than a thousand families need to be adopted and any little bit helps.

“This year we know for sure we already have more families needing to be adopted than we have before,” said Lehnherr. “So, those numbers are up which increases the need for us to really get more donations for Christmas Bureau and have more individuals being willing to go out and adopt these families.”

The Salvation Army said their goal is to get people through difficult times and get them back on their feet.

“Christmas for us is make it or break it,” said McDowell. “We’ve got to really ask for the community help both in ringing and in giving.”

Click HERE to donate to the Salvation Army.

Click HERE to donate to United Way of Kaw Valley.

