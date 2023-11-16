Crews respond to structure fire early Thursday north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a structure fire early Thursday just north of Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of N.W. 62nd.

The location was near N.W. 62nd and Rochester Road.

Soldier Township Fire Department crews responded to the scene to battle the blaze.

Mutual aid came from the Topeka Fire Department.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

