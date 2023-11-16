Crews respond to structure fire early Thursday north of Topeka

Crews from the Soldier Township Fire Department responded to a blaze early Thursday in the 1100...
Crews from the Soldier Township Fire Department responded to a blaze early Thursday in the 1100 block of N.W. 62nd, just north of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a structure fire early Thursday just north of Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of N.W. 62nd.

The location was near N.W. 62nd and Rochester Road.

Soldier Township Fire Department crews responded to the scene to battle the blaze.

Mutual aid came from the Topeka Fire Department.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought
FILE
Army mourns death of soldier found along trail
FILE
Rear-end collision results in loss of Lenexa woman following hit-and-run
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE - Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Sender may be identified after suspicious letter triggers Hazmat response in Topeka

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
13 News This Morning At 5AM
More clouds and wind but still mild today
Riley county is asking for help finding a 77-year-old man.
Silver Alert issued for Manhattan man
Wednesday’s Child - Ash