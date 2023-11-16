Couple plans hair-raising event to benefit TARC

Nick Koch has been growing out his beard for 10 years. However, he’s putting it on the line in hopes of raising $10,000 for TARC.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a hair raising - or maybe that’s hair shedding? - event for a good cause.

Nick and Shannon Koch with Koch Home Collective call it “Clip for a Cause.” They visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain what it’s all about.

Nick has been growing out his beard for 10 years. However, he’s putting it on the line in hopes of raising $10,000 for TARC. He will auction off the right to shave his beard. It will be the premiere item in a live auction that also includes an autographed Patrick Mahomes jersey and a signed Kobe Bryant print.

TARC is an organization which provides service, support, and advocacy for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Clip for a Cause will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at Happy Basset Barrel House, 510 SW 49th St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and under. Find details and buy tickets at ClipForACause.com.

