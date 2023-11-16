Ascension Via Christi Manhattan recognized for commitment to error prevention

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has again been recognized for its commitment to preventing mistakes that harm patients.

Officials at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan announced on Thursday, Nov. 16, that the facility has again received an “A” rating from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2023. The national distinction recognizes hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and mistakes.

Hospital President Bob Copple said he is proud of his team for the back-to-back rating in both the spring and fall of 2023.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our associates and medical staff for their commitment to improving patient safety,” Copple said.

Ascension said Leapfrog is an independent national watchdog organization that grades general hospitals across the nation based on more than 30 performance measures that reflect errors, accidents, injuries and infections, and systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The health system noted that Leapfrog is the only hospital ratings program solely based on the prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, completely transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated bi-annually.

“We focus on patient safety, outcomes and experience each and every day as that’s in keeping with our Mission and why we are here,” Copple concluded. “I am happy to see the efforts of our entire team being recognized.”

