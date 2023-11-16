Afternoon collision leads to woman’s Manhattan hospital trip, driver’s ticket

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An afternoon collision in Manhattan led to one woman’s trip to the hospital and a ticket for the driver responsible.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Walters Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a maroon 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darion Smith, 24, had collided with a gray 2007 Honda Accord driven by Linda Reyes-Santiago, 23.

RCPD noted that a female passenger in Reyes-Santiago’s vehicle was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.

Law enforcement officials also indicated that Smith was cited for driving without a license and failure to yield at an intersection.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought
FILE
Army mourns death of soldier found along trail
FILE
Rear-end collision results in loss of Lenexa woman following hit-and-run
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE - Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Sender may be identified after suspicious letter triggers Hazmat response in Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Drivers warned SW Jackson St. in Topeka to drop down to one lane
FILE
I-70 reopens through Junction City ahead of winter travel season
KHP searches for a Suburban involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision on Nov. 14, 2023.
KHP releases new details into collision that killed Lenexa woman on I-35
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 11-16-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 11-16-23
FILE
Deputy directing traffic in NW Kansas sent to hospital after hit by teen driver