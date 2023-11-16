Afternoon collision leads to woman’s Manhattan hospital trip, driver’s ticket

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An afternoon collision in Manhattan led to one woman’s trip to the hospital and a ticket for the driver responsible.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Walters Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a maroon 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darion Smith, 24, had collided with a gray 2007 Honda Accord driven by Linda Reyes-Santiago, 23.

RCPD noted that a female passenger in Reyes-Santiago’s vehicle was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.

Law enforcement officials also indicated that Smith was cited for driving without a license and failure to yield at an intersection.

