2 taken to Wichita hospitals after 15-year-old driver collides with SUV

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were taken to separate Wichita hospitals after a 15-year-old who was allegedly speeding collided with an SUV head-on.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to 1300 W. Central Ave. in Wichita, near the Seneca intersection, with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Kaidin M. Jones, 15, of Wichita, had been headed north in the second lane.

KHP noted that Jones had been speeding. Meanwhile, a 2021 Ford Explorer driven by Arthur J. Beasley, 36, of Wichita, had been headed south on Central in the second lane.

Law enforcement officials said Jones veered left of the centerline as he rounded the curve to the right and hit Beasley’s vehicle head-on.

First responders said Jones was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. There were two other juveniles present in his vehicle, however, their identities and the nature of their injuries have not been released.

KHP said Beasley was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital also with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

