$1B worth of knock-offs taken by authorities in New York in largest US counterfeit goods seizure

Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at...
Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at more than $1 billion.(US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York City have announced the largest U.S. seizure of counterfeit goods, consisting of handbags, shoes and other luxury merchandise valued at more than $1 billion.

Two people were charged with trafficking the knock-offs from a New York City storage unit and other locations from January through October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at...
Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at more than $1 billion.(US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK via CNN Newsource)

Photographs released by prosecutors showed shelves stacked with counterfeit wallets and bags in one location and handbags hanging from hooks from floor to ceiling in another.

“The seizures announced today consist of merchandise with over a billion dollars in estimated retail value, the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods in U.S. history,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

The two men charged could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought
FILE
Army mourns death of soldier found along trail
FILE
Rear-end collision results in loss of Lenexa woman following hit-and-run
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE - Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Sender may be identified after suspicious letter triggers Hazmat response in Topeka

Latest News

An early-morning house fire Thursday just north of Topeka is under investigation.
Crews respond to structure fire early Thursday north of Topeka
FILE
Topeka scores near perfect on nationwide LGBTQ+ equality index
A grand jury is considering criminal charges for Alec Baldwin in a fatal movie set shooting....
Expert discusses possibility of Alec Baldwin facing criminal charges
A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip,...
Israel signals wider offensive in Gaza’s south, where hundreds of thousands have fled
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
Autoworkers to wrap up voting on contract with General Motors Thursday in a race too close to call