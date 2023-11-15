Wichita man arrested after traffic stop reveals narcotics and a firearm

Dominick E. Washington
Dominick E. Washington(OSAGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 9 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is in custody after narcotics and a firearm were discovered during a traffic stop.

On November 13, at 12:30 pm, an Osage County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop at milepost 163 on I-35 for a traffic violation. During the stop, illegal narcotics and a stolen firearm were located.

A passenger of the vehicle, 35-year-old Dominick E. Washington of Wichita, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of ecstasy
  • Possession of stolen firearm
  • Arrest warrant

