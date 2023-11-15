Wednesday forecast: Pick day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mild temperatures will continue for 2 more days with today being the nicest day due to the winds remaining at 10 mph or less. A cold front Thursday night will lead to seasonal temperatures Friday. There’s also a storm system we’re monitoring by the 2nd half of the weekend into early next week that will (hopefully) bring much needed rain to northeast KS.

Taking Action:

You have 2 more days to take advantage of the warm temperatures. Today may end up being the nicest day we’ll have for the rest of the month.

If you have outdoor plans Sunday or Monday, be ready for rain to have an impact on those plans. This includes the Chiefs game Monday night. Details like how widespread the rain will be will not be known until the weekend so keep checking back daily for updates.

As of now the immediate region in the central plains will be dry with good travel conditions once we get past the storm system by Tuesday morning for any travel plans you have for Thanksgiving. If you’re traveling across the eastern half of the country Tuesday or Wednesday be aware of possible delays.



The forecast overall has a lot to monitor for the next week to week and a half as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend approaches. The main impact in the short term is the cold front Thursday night leading to highs that will be about 15° cooler from Thursday to Friday but to more seasonal highs and where we should be for this time of year.

Normal High: 55/Normal Low: 33 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny (although uncertainty on if and how much clouds we might get this afternoon. Shouldn’t have much of an impact on highs though). Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Some sun early, otherwise increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

While there is an outside chance of a light rain shower or sprinkles with the cold front Thursday night, most spots will remain dry and would not impact the day on Friday. Other than a few clouds early, plenty of sun is expected with highs in the mid 50s and winds gusting around 20 mph especially early in the morning and weakening to around 10 mph by the afternoon.

This weekend will start out nice with highs in the 60s and plenty of sun with winds around 10 mph but by the 2nd half more clouds, stronger winds (25 mph gusts) and a chance of rain will exist. Depending on the timing and how widespread the rain will be through the day will depend on how warm it will get or how cool it stays so highs could range anywhere from low 50s to low 60s.

On and off rain will continue through at least Monday night but could still have some lingering showers Tuesday morning that will continue to be monitored. As of now it’ll remain all rain but there is a very low risk for a wintry mix Tuesday morning so something to continue to monitor in the coming days.

Highs for much of next week will remain in the 50s including Thanksgiving on Thursday with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.