Topeka man arrested, 2 others sought after Lawrence vehicle burglaries, chase

Police arrest Stephen Craig following a chase and collision on Nov. 15, 2023.
Police arrest Stephen Craig following a chase and collision on Nov. 15, 2023.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars as two other suspects are sought following multiple early-morning vehicle burglaries and a short police chase in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 2:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, law enforcement officials were called to the 2400 block of Lawrence Ave. after witnesses reported two men were seen breaking into vehicles in the area.

As law enforcement officials responded, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saw a vehicle speed north on Lawrence Ave. and attempted to stop the driver. However, the driver, later identified as Stephen C. Coward, 21, of Topeka, initiated a pursuit and continued north as he failed to stop at the signal and then sped east on Clinton Pkwy.

LKPD noted that the case led officials to 24th and Melrose Lane where Coward crashed the vehicle into a building. He exited the vehicle and attempted to run. A perimeter was set up and a search of the area began.

Law enforcement officials indicated that a thermal sensor-equipped drone was launched during the effort. An aerial view revealed Coward running through the Holcom Sports Complex at 2601 W. 25th St.

Multiple law enforcement officials converged on the area and Coward, realizing he was surrounded, surrendered. He was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

  • Flee or attempt to elude
  • Reckless driving
  • Duty of driver to report upon damaging an unattended vehicle or property

LKPD noted that Coward is believed to have been with two other individuals breaking into cars. Anyone in the area southeast of Clinton Pkwy. and Lawrence Ave. should check their security cameras between 2 and 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 to see if they captured footage of the incident.

