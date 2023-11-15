Topeka City Council discusses camping ordinance ahead of enforcement date

The Hotel Topeka ownership group, which includes multiple members on the council, received their first update before tonight’s meeting.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Days ahead of the City’s amended camping ordinance enforcement date, Topeka’s governing body is still determining how to deal with the homeless encampments across Topeka.

The biggest issue is where to direct violators.

“The way it got left was that the ordinance would be in effect, but they are expecting to. We weren’t able to find any property that the city owns anyway, staff did a really diligent job of trying to figure out if there was someplace we could declare that we own, that was a good place to go, and we couldn’t come up with it,” Hiller said.

Karen Hiller said when the ordinance takes effect on November 17th, enforcement will likely be handled on a case-by-case basis.

“The enforcement of that... of the extra pieces that were added is going to be discretionary on the part of the city, at least up until the end of January, when we set a date to review it again,” said Hiller.

Hiller remains confident in the City’s long-term efforts in finding a solution to the continuous issue.

“There were assurances and re-assurances that the City would continue to vigorously enforce those sections of the City, like the 2 downtowns, and under bridges and things like that, that have been protected before, and that further... we’ve been progressively getting with code compliance and with the police.”

The council also delayed action on a potential alcohol and drug grant program, and discussed long-term plans for City parking.

The Hotel Topeka ownership group, which includes multiple members on the council, received their first update before tonight’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14,...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital, suspect behind bars
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Suspicious mail prompts Hazmat response at Capital City’s Memorial Hall
FILE
Passenger injured after Topeka man’s pickup rear-ended by patrol vehicle

Latest News

Topeka City Council discusses camping ordinance ahead of enforcement date
Topeka City Council discusses camping ordinance ahead of enforcement date
Kansas head coach Bill Self shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 1 Kansas storms back to take down No. 17 Kentucky at Champions Classic
Kansas leaders push for tax relief following state surplus
Suspicious mail prompts Hazmat response at Capital City’s Memorial Hall
With plenty of TVs, Golden Tee Golf, access to Rossville’s Dawg Feed; and an axe-throwing room...
Fork in the Road: Rossville community embraces that ‘Dawg’ in newest addition