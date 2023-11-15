Three-vehicle crash involving USD 501 vehicle slows traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash that involved a USD 501 vehicle late Wednesday morning in south Topeka.

The collision was reported around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday at S.W. 49th and Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a silver Ford Ranger pickup truck, a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, and a white Honda Pilot collided in the intersection.

The Ford F-150 was from Topeka Unified School District 501.

Southbound traffic near the intersection was slowed as crews responded to the scene.

