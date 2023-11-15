Self-proclaimed ‘sassy’ 103-year-old says beautiful women keep him going

By Brittany McHatten and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine is proving that you’re never too old to shake things up.

Sporting a new, temporary hairdo for his 103rd birthday, Ed Hendrickson held court at the celebration put on by his assisted living home.

“I just wake up sassy,” Hendrickson said with a laugh.

He shared silly and serious advice for anyone who wants to follow in his footsteps.

Henrickson said “the love of beautiful women” keeps him going day-to-day.

“I don’t overdo it as far as walking and running and hiking, but I do it,” Hendrickson said. “I think that’s the best thing, is just to keep moving. The minute you stop, you slow down too fast.”

Hendrickson was surrounded by thousands of cards for his birthday, an effort organized by fellow U.S. Navy veteran Joy Asuncion.

“Just imagine everybody sitting down and writing a little card. A lot of the cards are from little kids. Those are the cutest cards,” Hendrickson said.

As the cards pour in, it’s been the surprise of a lifetime. A life that Hendrickson plans to continue for years to come.

“I plan on at least another 10 years. I’m not sure how I’m going to do it, but I’ll find a way,” he said with a smile.

