Reward increased for information on October cattle raid near Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The reward has been increased for information that leads to the arrest of those behind the October raid of more than a dozen head of cattle near Wamego.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Nov. 15, that the reward for information about those who raided livestock near Wamego in mid-October has been increased from $1,000 to $11,000.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the owners of the missing cattle have offered $5,000, the Kansas Farm Bureau has offered $1,000 and the Kansas Livestock Association has offered an additional $5,000. All for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who stole 16 heads of cattle.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the cattle were stolen between Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 from a pasture about 5 miles southeast of Wamego.

15 Black Angus or Wagyu calves

1 Red calf

1 Black Angus cow

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the black- and red-hided calves all weighed between 400 and 450 lbs at the time they were stolen. They were both male and female and all had yellow tags in their right ears.

Anyone with information about the missing cattle should report it to the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-765-3323.

