Police chase Humvee stolen from National Guard armory

A Humvee stolen from a National Guard armory was recovered after a high-speed chase. (Credit: KGO via CNN Newsource)
By KGO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) - A man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a Humvee from the National Guard in California.

Police said he also fired a gun at an empty truck before leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Authorities said it was no easy task getting it back from the person accused of stealing it.

Sonoma County deputies say they received reports that someone in a camouflage Humvee had fired shots at a PG&E truck in Jenner, California. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the response from deputies and officers was swift.

For more than 25 minutes, officers and deputies pursued the stolen Humvee from Jenner to Penngrove, California, at all sorts of speeds.

Deputies say spike strips were used to stop the man inside the Humvee.

Law enforcement photos show a gun, ammunition and an old Black Sabbath ticket found inside the vehicle.

Sonoma County deputies say the suspect, 34-year-old Anthony Stabile, who is transient, was booked on two misdemeanor warrants and multiple felonies.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14,...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital, suspect behind bars
Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Suspicious mail prompts Hazmat response at Capital City’s Memorial Hall
Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE
Head-on collision kills one driver, seriously injures another south of Lawrence
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Crews responded to a mobile home fire early Wednesday in south Topeka.
Crews extinguish mobile home fire early Wednesday in south Topeka
FILE
Rear-end collision results in loss of Lenexa woman following hit-and-run
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023. The...
Mother of boy, 6, who shot teacher faces sentencing for marijuana use while owning a gun
Crews responded to a mobile home fire early Wednesday in the 200 block of S.E. 29th in south...
5 escape mobile home fire early Wednesday in south Topeka