No. 1 Kansas storms back to take down No. 17 Kentucky at Champions Classic

Kansas head coach Bill Self shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Bill Self shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, IL. (WIBW) - No. 1 Kansas men’s basketball completed a second half comeback to remember in Chicago on Tuesday night, taking down fellow blue blood No. 17 Kentucky 89-84 in the State Farm Champions Classic.

The Jayhawks ended the first half down 48-41, but outscored the Wildcats 48-36 in the second to storm back and claim the victory.

Hunter Dickinson was a force to be reckoned with in the paint, totaling 27 points and 21 rebounds.

Dajuan Harris Jr. scored a career-high 23 points, and added 7 assists.

KU is now 3-0 on the young season, and will next head to Honolulu for the Maui Invitational.

Their first game will be against Chaminade on November 20th at 8:00 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN U.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14,...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital, suspect behind bars
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Suspicious mail prompts Hazmat response at Capital City’s Memorial Hall
FILE
Passenger injured after Topeka man’s pickup rear-ended by patrol vehicle

Latest News

Emporia State named No. 2 seed in Central Region
Emporia State soccer clinches No. 2 seed in Central Region
Emporia State named No. 2 seed in Central Region
Emporia State soccer clinches No. 2 seed in Central Region
Washburn soccer named No. 1 seed in Central Region
Washburn soccer gears up to go dancing as the No. 1 seed in the Central Region
Washburn soccer named No. 1 seed in Central Region
Washburn soccer gears up to go dancing as the No. 1 seed in the Central Region