No. 1 Kansas storms back to take down No. 17 Kentucky at Champions Classic

CHICAGO, IL. (WIBW) - No. 1 Kansas men’s basketball completed a second half comeback to remember in Chicago on Tuesday night, taking down fellow blue blood No. 17 Kentucky 89-84 in the State Farm Champions Classic.

The Jayhawks ended the first half down 48-41, but outscored the Wildcats 48-36 in the second to storm back and claim the victory.

Hunter Dickinson was a force to be reckoned with in the paint, totaling 27 points and 21 rebounds.

Dajuan Harris Jr. scored a career-high 23 points, and added 7 assists.

KU is now 3-0 on the young season, and will next head to Honolulu for the Maui Invitational.

Their first game will be against Chaminade on November 20th at 8:00 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN U.

