Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought

Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of shooting a 23-year-old Topeka man to death in his front yard has been charged with murder as law enforcement officials continue to search for another suspect.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday, Nov. 15, that criminal charges have been filed against Aaron A. Serrano, 32, in connection to the Oct. 15 shooting death of Jackson E. Danner, 23.

The Topeka Police Department also noted that law enforcement officials were also attempting to locate a second suspect in the incident, Tremale M. Serrano, 29, of Topeka.

On Oct. 15, the Topeka Police Department was called to the 1600 block of SW 21st St. with reports of a shooting. When first responders arrived, they found Jackson E. Danner, 23, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home.

TPD said Danner was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the District Attorney, Danner had been the sole tenant and owner of the home he was found in front of. A search found found a party may have been held before the incident as drug and alcohol use had been indicated.

Kagay said evidence showed that Danner had been pushed from his home into the yard where he was then shot and killed.

Throughout the investigation, DA Kagay said Aaron Serrano had been identified as a suspect in the killing. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals in Clay Co. Mo., in connection to a warrant in an unrelated Nov. 3 felony domestic battery case. He was held in Missouri until Tuesday when he was extradited back to the Capital City and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

On Nov. 7, Kagay said his office filed a single charge related to the homicide - second-degree murder.

As of Wednesday, Aaron Serrano remains behind bars on a total bond of $1,005,000 for:

  • Murder in the 2nd degree - intentional
  • Aggravated domestic battery
  • Domestic battery
  • Theft of less than $1,500
  • Criminal damage to property

No court appearance has yet been set for the elder Serrano’s connection to the case.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tremale Serrano should report that information to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

