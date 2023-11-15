Law enforcement attempts to identify those caught on camera in Wabaunsee Co.

An early-morning attempted break-in at a rural Wabaunsee Co. home has law enforcement officials attempting to identify the suspects.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff's Office says that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, law enforcement officials were called to a home near Keene Eskridge Rd. with reports of an attempted burglary.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, law enforcement officials were called to a home near Keene Eskridge Rd. with reports of an attempted burglary.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they found security footage of a man and woman casing the home, however, when the suspects saw a doorbell camera, they quickly decided to try somewhere else.

Anyone with information about the man or woman seen in the video or about the incident should report it to the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-765-3323.

