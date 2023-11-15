Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Week three of the College Football Playoff Rankings has KU and K-State still featured.

KU comes in at No. 25 after being No. 16 last week while the Wildcats check in at No. 21 after being No. 25 last week. K-State is No. 23 in the AP Top 25 poll while Kansas fell out of the rankings, previously at No. 19.

#25 in the CFP Rankings pic.twitter.com/0DNHU1WHMB — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 15, 2023

The 121st Sunflower Showdown goes down in Lawrence on Saturday with Kansas looking to snap the Wildcats 14-game winning streak in his rivalry. This is the ninth longest played rivalry game in FBS football and now the longest in KU program history – surpassing Kansas vs. Missouri’s 120 games played from 1891 to 2011. The series has been played every year since 1911, making it the fourth-longest active series in FBS and the second-longest in-state rivalry.

Kansas enters the game at 7-3, marking Kansas’ first winning season since 2008. Kansas’ seven wins in its first 10 games are the most in a season since 2007, when Kansas started 10-0.

Kick-off is set for six p.m. on FS1.

