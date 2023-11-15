Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

KU, K-State
KU, K-State(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Week three of the College Football Playoff Rankings has KU and K-State still featured.

KU comes in at No. 25 after being No. 16 last week while the Wildcats check in at No. 21 after being No. 25 last week. K-State is No. 23 in the AP Top 25 poll while Kansas fell out of the rankings, previously at No. 19.

The 121st Sunflower Showdown goes down in Lawrence on Saturday with Kansas looking to snap the Wildcats 14-game winning streak in his rivalry. This is the ninth longest played rivalry game in FBS football and now the longest in KU program history – surpassing Kansas vs. Missouri’s 120 games played from 1891 to 2011. The series has been played every year since 1911, making it the fourth-longest active series in FBS and the second-longest in-state rivalry.

Kansas enters the game at 7-3, marking Kansas’ first winning season since 2008. Kansas’ seven wins in its first 10 games are the most in a season since 2007, when Kansas started 10-0.

Kick-off is set for six p.m. on FS1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14,...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital, suspect behind bars
Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Suspicious mail prompts Hazmat response at Capital City’s Memorial Hall
Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Head-on collision kills one driver, seriously injures another south of Lawrence

Latest News

No. 20 Washburn beats Emporia State in White Auditorium
Emporia State’s Sasaki, Bogle earn All-MIAA Honors
No. 15 Washburn against Northwest Missouri
Washburn lands four on All-MIAA teams
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game...
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shows off hidden talent on new Christmas album
Emporia State seals 45-42 win over Fort Hays State on the road
Emporia State accepts invite to Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl