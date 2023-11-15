Last 2 defendants sentenced to prison out of 6 found guilty of Avila murder

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last two defendants have been sentenced to prison out of six found guilty of shooting an Emporia man in the back of the head before they set fire to the car he was in.

The Emporia Gazette reports that Alan Alanis and Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, two of six men found guilty of the September 2017 murder of Jesus Avila, have been sentenced for their roles in the crime.

In 2017, Avila, who was 19 at the time, was found deceased in a vehicle that had been found with two gunshot wounds to the back of the head in a vehicle that had been set on fire.

Alanis previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, no contest to aggravated robbery, and guilty of arson. He was sentenced to 103 months - 8-and-a-half years - in prison He was also ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution to the Avila family.

Meanwhile, Cornejo-Campoverde also pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated robbery and interference with law enforcement. He was sentenced to 70 months - nearly 6 years - in prison. He was also ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution.

However, The Gazette reported Cornejo-Campoverde’s attorney, Frederick Meier, said restitution payment may be difficult as he will almost definitely be deported to Ecuador when his sentence is completed.

Both Alanis and Cornejo-Campoverde will receive more than 800 days of credit for time served.

In October, Jovan Pecina was sentenced to 264 months - 22 years - in prison for conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated robbery.

Andrew Granado was sentenced a day later to 176 months - nearly 15 years - in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and aggravated robbery.

On Aug. 9, Samuel Garcia was sentenced to more than 620 months - more than 51 years - in prison for murder in the second degree, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

In July 2022 Armando Nunez was sentenced to 47 months - nearly 4 years - in prison for murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, arson, theft and interference with law enforcement.

