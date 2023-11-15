Kaw Valley Woodcarvers bring back annual show and sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kaw Valley Woodcarvers are bringing back their annual show and sale for the first time since the pandemic.

Group members Carol Beck and Gary Lady visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details and show examples of the items you’ll be able to find.

Several woodcarvers will be displaying and selling their items. Their work includes chip carving, relief carving, sculpting, wood burning and wood turning. Vendors also will be selling carving supplies will be available, and the organization will raffle two carvings.

The Kaw Valley Woodcarvers Annual Show and Sale runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the IBEW Building, 1620 NW Gage Blvd. Admission is $5, with children under age 12 free.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.