June shooting in Lawrence leads to November arrest with forensic evidence

Lawrence Police arrest Maliqe Crenshaw on Nov. 14, 2023.
Lawrence Police arrest Maliqe Crenshaw on Nov. 14, 2023.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been arrested months after an investigation was opened when another was dropped off at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of Louisiana St. and found a murder suspect inside. Maliqe T.K. Crenshaw, 22, of Lawrence, was arrested as a result.

Just after 1 a.m. on June 3, LKPD said it was called to the 2400 block of Cedarwood Ave. with reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area. A short time later, Cameron Renner was dropped off at LMH Health with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Renner was pronounced deceased by hospital staff before a positive identification was made, however, the community was able to help identify Renner as the victim.

After a months-long investigation, LKPD said investigators were able to tie Crenshaw to the crime through forensic evidence which led to his arrest. A charging affidavit has been sent to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office to request charges of murder in the second degree.

As of Wednesday, Crenshaw remains behind bars on two counts of murder in the second degree with no bond listed.

