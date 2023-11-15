Harvesters continues to help those in need during the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the holidays draw near, one concern for many families is whether or not they’ll have food.

Harvesters states that according the USDA, food insecurities are at their highest since 2014.

“More people than ever are really trying to make tough choices about paying for rent or buying food — paying for medicine or prescriptions or buying food,” said Chief Resource Officer for Harvesters, Joanna Sebelien.

Cheryl Williams said they are grateful for Harvesters and all they do to help out.

“Topeka is always a giving place — regardless of what you need for Thanksgiving, Christmas, any holiday,” said Williams. “People can always count on getting something free or helping out.”

Harvesters’ mission is to eliminate hunger so no one goes hungry.

Sebelien said not having access to food can cause educational and health concerns, to name a few.

“Never be embarrassed about asking for help,” said Sebelien. “I think it takes a great deal of courage for someone to, perhaps, admit that they might need help feeding their families — you will be treated with dignity and respect.”

Williams said that to help yourself, you have to help others.

“You know, even though I don’t have a lot, I still enjoy life because God has given me opportunities to help somebody and then my turn comes. I’m not doing it in reverse. I’m doing it because this is my heart and I know it’s good for me — what I’m doing,” said Williams. “I enjoy every minute and every day of it.”

The next Harvesters mobile distribution will be at the Community Resource Center on November 17th.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.