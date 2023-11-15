Happy 70th, WIBW! Mary, Sally and Betty Lou bring the laughs along with the news

WIBW-TV took to the airwaves Nov. 15, 1953.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW-TV has many memorable and talented people bring you the news over our 70 years.

Three of them visited Eye on NE Kansas to mark the day WIBW-TV took to the airwaves in 1953.

Mary Loftus and Sally Baltes Lunsford were both news anchors and later news directors, while Betty Lou Pardue was a reporter and cohost of Take 5 and the MDA Telethon.

All three shared memories of the fun they had, while remaining committed to delivering quality news and interviews. Watch the video to hear their thoughts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

