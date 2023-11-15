Happy 70th, WIBW! Mary, Sally and Betty Lou bring the laughs along with the news

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW-TV has many memorable and talented people bring you the news over our 70 years.

Three of them visited Eye on NE Kansas to mark the day WIBW-TV took to the airwaves in 1953.

Mary Loftus and Sally Baltes Lunsford were both news anchors and later news directors, while Betty Lou Pardue was a reporter and cohost of Take 5 and the MDA Telethon.

All three shared memories of the fun they had, while remaining committed to delivering quality news and interviews. Watch the video to hear their thoughts.

