Happy 70th, WIBW! Kathy Patton Strunk, Kelly Lenz helped grow station’s roots in farming

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since its beginnings, WIBW-TV has held a strong commitment to our rural viewers and the agricultural community.

The television station partnered with WIBW Radio, which had the same ownership at the time. We continue to do so today on the Midday in Kansas program.

That’s how many viewers came to know Kelly Lenz and Kathy Patton Strunk. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share memories of their time serving the farmers and ranchers of NE Kansas.

Both say they were honored to serve the people who worked in an area that is so vital to Kansas. Watch the video to hear them share how the importance of their work hit home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.