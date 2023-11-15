Happy 70th, WIBW! Jim Hollis, Ralph Hipp reflect on time with 13 NEWS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dedication to local news is what WIBW-TV veterans Jim Hollis and Ralph Hipp most fondly remember about their time with 13 NEWS.

The pair visited Eye on NE Kansas ahead of the station’s 70th anniversary of taking to the airwaves.

Hollis was a new anchor and news director, from 1969 to the mid-1990s. Hipp was a news anchor and reporter from 1990 until his retirement in September 2022.

Watch the video to hear their memories of their time at 13 NEWS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.