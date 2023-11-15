Happy 70th, WIBW! Dave Relihan, Drew Switzer part of WIBW’s proud weather forecasting tradition

WIBW-TV marks 70 years on the air Nov. 15, 2023.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Technology has changed a lot over 70 years of local news broadcasting. It’s meant major shifts in the tools meteorologists have at their disposal.

Former WIBW-TV meteorologists Dave Relihan and Drew Switzer both saw new technologies in their tenures. For Relihan, it was live radar; for Switzer, it was the birth of social media.

Both shared their memories with Eye on NE Kansas ahead of the station’s 70th anniversary. Watch the video to hear their thoughts.

