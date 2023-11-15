Good Kids - Eagle Scout project benefits local veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s American Legion Post 400 is celebrating some recent sprucing up thanks to an eager, Eagle Scout candidate.

“Kind of nice knowing you always help out the community and that maybe when you’re older the community will help you” says Caleb Sieve, Eagle Scout candidate.

Seaman High School ninth grader Caleb Sieve helped out the local veteran community through an Eagle Scout project at the American Legion Post off Highway 24.

“I have redone the horse shoe pits, built a rock garden, redid posts and paving and rock around the tank” says Sieve.

Sieve approached the legion’s leaders with his idea to help spruce up the ground around it’s building in north Topeka. The project will help Sieve attain his Eagle Scout rank. The post’s leaders say his work outside also means something inside.

“He instilled a whole new thought and warmth in all the veterans that are here. He came in and volunteered his time, to do this, for us” says Walt Darling, commander Post 400.

Eagle is the highest rank a young person can earn in Scouting and the service project aspect is one of the most recognizable requirements.

