Fork in the Road: Rossville community embraces that ‘Dawg’ in newest addition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rossville’s newest addition, The Dawg House, is fitting right in, just three weeks into operation.

“All the great folks here in town have been supporting us very well,” Owner Tyler Hughes said. “It’s been going great.”

“We both absolutely love it here,” Chris Bird said. “Tyler fits into this community really well.”

Bird and his brother, Alex, have come to the Dawg House often since it opened. Tyler says his family plans to be part of the community for a long time. The Birds like what they’ve seen so far.

“It’s just a great community, a great family, great addition to what we’ve got going here, a place to come eat and hang out.”

“We kind of have a small menu, just bar food, but everyone seems to like it.”

There’s certainly enough for those who’ve already found the Dawg House.

“I’m kind of just a basic bar food guy, I really like a chicken sandwich and they have a really good chicken sandwich.”

“I personally like the chicken club,” said Cassie Ross, a server at the Dawg House, said. “My husband likes the fried mushrooms, he says it’s the best fried mushrooms he’s ever had.”

“The wings, the buffalo chicken sandwiches. We have three or four different styles of burgers. And then we have your classic burger, chicken tender, and basic appetizers.”

All of the food comes with a general sense of community on the side.

“One thing I’ve always though is how great a place Rossville is,” Bird said. “You don’t want everyone in your community going to Topeka to eat or going elsewhere. We’ve got a place now, everyone can come here and hang out without having to take their money out of the community, keep the community. I think that’s important.”

“We haven’t had a bar here in almost two years,” Ross added. “This is like a bar, entertainment. We play the football games; we play any of the high school sports. We have it all here.”

With plenty of TVs, Golden Tee Golf, access to Rossville’s Dawg Feed; and an axe-throwing room on the way; there’s plenty to do once you get there.

“We have a stage back there. We have an outdoor area, an outdoor patio as well. There’s plenty of room for everybody to come and enjoy.”

