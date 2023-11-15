Emporia State’s Sasaki, Bogle earn All-MIAA Honors

No. 20 Washburn beats Emporia State in White Auditorium
No. 20 Washburn beats Emporia State in White Auditorium
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best players in the conference plays with the Hornets, and that’s Sandora Sasaki.

Sasaki was named a All-MIAA First team selection while Barailee Bogle was named an Honorable Mention.

Sasaki lead the MIAA with 486 kills. According to Emporia State Athletics, she has seven 20+ kill matches this season to tie Kendra Dawson (1992) for second all-time on the ESU single season list and move into a tie with Sarah Collins (1998-2001), Nikki Runnebaum (1996-2000), Petal Nelson (1995-96) and Leah Griswold (2003-06) for third on the ESU career list of 20+ kill matches. Her 4.81 kills per set is the best mark for a single season in ESU history. She is the only player in NCAA Division II with at least 25 kills in three different four set matches.

Saski also earned five MIAA Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week awards, helping lead the Hornets to the postseason for the first time in five years.

As a freshman, Bogle recorded 899 assists with a 9.08 assists per set average this season. In addition to her presence at the setter position, she tallied 222 digs and 25 total blocks on the season, which both rank top five for Emporia State.

ESU vastly improved under first-year head coach Ken Murczek, finishing the regular season at 13-15 after going 4-25 last season and having just 16 wins since the 2019 season, with 2020 being canceled due to COVID. The last time the Hornets had double digit wins was back in 2018 when they had 14 wins.

The Hornets are set to take on Central Missouri in the MIAA Quarterfinals on Thursday, November 16 from St. Joseph, Missouri. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.

