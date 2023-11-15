5 escape mobile home fire early Wednesday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people -- two adults and three children -- escaped a mobile home fire early Wednesday in south Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 5:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S.E. 29th in south Topeka.

The five people who were in the mobile home were able to make it outside safely before crews arrived.

Topeka Fire Department officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a search of the residence found no one inside the mobile home.

No injuries had been reported as of 6:43 a.m. and a fire investigator had been called to the scene.

