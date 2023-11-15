City of Topeka celebrates completion of neighborhood project with ribbon cutting

The City of Topeka is celebrating the completion of a neighborhood project with a ribbon cutting.
By Shayndel Jones
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is celebrating the completion of a neighborhood project with a ribbon cutting and balloon release.

East Topeka North was selected in 2020 as part of the city’s “Stages of Resource Targeting” or “SORT” program. The program, through the City of Topeka, provided $1.7 million in infrastructure spending to the neighborhood. SORT is designed to increase the quality of life through targeted infrastructure and affordable housing investments.

This spurred work on numerous improvements for roads, curbs, and other infrastructure projects that were celebrated with a ribbon cutting and balloon release.

”A lot of these projects have been in the works for many, many, many years as far as what the community’s needs were and what they wanted to see happen, and so, we are just very happy to see it all come to fruition today,” said Bianca Burnett, senior community engagement coordinator, City of Topeka.

Multiple mill and overlay treatments were performed on neighboring streets, additional storm sewer, sanitary, and water lines were replaced, and pavement work was conducted from California to Market St.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14,...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital, suspect behind bars
FILE
Passenger injured after Topeka man’s pickup rear-ended by patrol vehicle
FILE
Teen perishes after vehicle flies off rural Kan. highway, smashes into wall, ignites

Latest News

Harvesters states that according the USDA, food insecurities are at their highest since 2014.
Harvesters continues to help those in need during the holidays
Harvesters states that according the USDA, food insecurities are at their highest since 2014.
Harvesters help out during the holidays
Topeka veteran gifted car in time of need
Topeka veteran gifted car in time of need
City of Topeka celebrates completion of neighborhood project with ribbon cutting
City of Topeka celebrates completion of neighborhood project with ribbon cutting