City of Topeka celebrates completion of neighborhood project with ribbon cutting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is celebrating the completion of a neighborhood project with a ribbon cutting and balloon release.

East Topeka North was selected in 2020 as part of the city’s “Stages of Resource Targeting” or “SORT” program. The program, through the City of Topeka, provided $1.7 million in infrastructure spending to the neighborhood. SORT is designed to increase the quality of life through targeted infrastructure and affordable housing investments.

This spurred work on numerous improvements for roads, curbs, and other infrastructure projects that were celebrated with a ribbon cutting and balloon release.

”A lot of these projects have been in the works for many, many, many years as far as what the community’s needs were and what they wanted to see happen, and so, we are just very happy to see it all come to fruition today,” said Bianca Burnett, senior community engagement coordinator, City of Topeka.

Multiple mill and overlay treatments were performed on neighboring streets, additional storm sewer, sanitary, and water lines were replaced, and pavement work was conducted from California to Market St.

