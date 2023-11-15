Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shows off hidden talent on new Christmas album

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has a hidden talent that fans were unaware of ... until now.

The tight end joins brother Jason to sing a duet on “A Philly Christmas Special.” It’s the second Christmas album spearheaded by the Philadelphia Center.

The brothers join “The Philly Specials” on the album to sing a duet called “Fairytale Of Philadelphia.” Fans can listen to the song for free on YouTube, Spotify and other streaming sites.

The NFL shared a video of Jason asking Travis to join him singing the song.

ALSO READ: Iowa girl’s bucket-list trip to KC creates lasting connection, return visit

“Yo Trav, we’re here recording the Christmas album and the guys have an idea that maybe you could hop on. It’s like two people fighting, but then they really love each other,” Jason said in the video.

The song is nearly 5 minutes long, and it includes references both Chiefs and Eagles fans will enjoy.

At one point, Travis sings “You’re the King of South Philly” in reference to Jason. He also works in the lyrics “You dirtbag, you phony, you lousy jabroni” at one point, referring to his speech after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship game.

Jason then focuses on how Travis stole his dreams when he was born before the two brothers unite and decide they are both needed to make each others dreams come true.

ALSO READ: Frontier makes change to popular ‘GoWild!’ All-You-Can-Fly pass

Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, who both play for the Eagles, are also featured on the album.

Proceeds from the album will be donated to the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The first album raised more than $1 million for charity.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14,...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital, suspect behind bars
Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Suspicious mail prompts Hazmat response at Capital City’s Memorial Hall
Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Head-on collision kills one driver, seriously injures another south of Lawrence

Latest News

FILE
House Democrats introduce package to reduce property tax burden on Kansans
A Topeka man is behind bars as two other suspects are sought following multiple early-morning...
Topeka man arrested, 2 others sought after Lawrence vehicle burglaries, chase
FILE - Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Sender may be identified after suspicious letter triggers Hazmat response in Topeka
FILE
Army mourns death of soldier found along trail
Police arrest Stephen Craig following a chase and collision on Nov. 15, 2023.
Topeka man arrested, 2 others sought after Lawrence vehicle burglaries, chase