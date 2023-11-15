Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shows off hidden talent on new Christmas album

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has a hidden talent that fans were unaware of ... until now.

The tight end joins brother Jason to sing a duet on “A Philly Christmas Special.” It’s the second Christmas album spearheaded by the Philadelphia Center.

The brothers join “The Philly Specials” on the album to sing a duet called “Fairytale Of Philadelphia.” Fans can listen to the song for free on YouTube, Spotify and other streaming sites.

The NFL shared a video of Jason asking Travis to join him singing the song.

“Yo Trav, we’re here recording the Christmas album and the guys have an idea that maybe you could hop on. It’s like two people fighting, but then they really love each other,” Jason said in the video.

The song is nearly 5 minutes long, and it includes references both Chiefs and Eagles fans will enjoy.

At one point, Travis sings “You’re the King of South Philly” in reference to Jason. He also works in the lyrics “You dirtbag, you phony, you lousy jabroni” at one point, referring to his speech after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship game.

Jason then focuses on how Travis stole his dreams when he was born before the two brothers unite and decide they are both needed to make each others dreams come true.

Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, who both play for the Eagles, are also featured on the album.

Proceeds from the album will be donated to the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The first album raised more than $1 million for charity.

