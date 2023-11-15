Army mourns death of soldier found along trail

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A soldier in the U.S. Army has been pronounced deceased after he was found passed out on the side of a Fort Leavenworth running trail.

Officials with the U.S. Army announced that on Monday, Nov. 13, Lt. Col. Bryan Herzog was found unresponsive on a running path near Sherman Army Airfield. Emergency services were called and Herzog was taken to St. John’s Hospital where medical professionals pronounced him deceased.

“Those who come to train here become part of our family,” said Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., Commander of Fort Leavenworth. “They are among the Army’s best and brightest, and Lt. Col Herzog’s passing is a great loss to the Army as a whole. As a community, we grieve his passing and will keep his loved ones in our prayers.”

The Army said Herzog was a member of the Joint Staff and had been at the Battalion Tactical Commander’s Development Course as part of the Army University’s School for Command Preparation.

“On Monday, the Army lost an officer who exemplified selfless service, moral aptitude, and the highest tactical proficiency,” said Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, Director for Operations, the Joint Staff, “Lt. Col. Bryan Herzog’s passing is a tragedy, and, as an Army, we are deeply saddened by and mourn his loss. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, teammates, and all who knew Bryan.”

Army officials indicated that Herzog’s cause of death remains under investigation.

