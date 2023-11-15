Army mourns death of soldier found along trail

FILE
FILE(Cropped Army Medicine / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A soldier in the U.S. Army has been pronounced deceased after he was found passed out on the side of a Fort Leavenworth running trail.

Officials with the U.S. Army announced that on Monday, Nov. 13, Lt. Col. Bryan Herzog was found unresponsive on a running path near Sherman Army Airfield. Emergency services were called and Herzog was taken to St. John’s Hospital where medical professionals pronounced him deceased.

“Those who come to train here become part of our family,” said Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., Commander of Fort Leavenworth. “They are among the Army’s best and brightest, and Lt. Col Herzog’s passing is a great loss to the Army as a whole. As a community, we grieve his passing and will keep his loved ones in our prayers.”

The Army said Herzog was a member of the Joint Staff and had been at the Battalion Tactical Commander’s Development Course as part of the Army University’s School for Command Preparation.

“On Monday, the Army lost an officer who exemplified selfless service, moral aptitude, and the highest tactical proficiency,” said Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, Director for Operations, the Joint Staff, “Lt. Col. Bryan Herzog’s passing is a tragedy, and, as an Army, we are deeply saddened by and mourn his loss. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, teammates, and all who knew Bryan.”

Army officials indicated that Herzog’s cause of death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14,...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital, suspect behind bars
Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Suspicious mail prompts Hazmat response at Capital City’s Memorial Hall
Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Head-on collision kills one driver, seriously injures another south of Lawrence

Latest News

FILE
House Democrats introduce package to reduce property tax burden on Kansans
A Topeka man is behind bars as two other suspects are sought following multiple early-morning...
Topeka man arrested, 2 others sought after Lawrence vehicle burglaries, chase
FILE - Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Sender may be identified after suspicious letter triggers Hazmat response in Topeka
Police arrest Stephen Craig following a chase and collision on Nov. 15, 2023.
Topeka man arrested, 2 others sought after Lawrence vehicle burglaries, chase