Washburn’s Davy Phillips speaks with 13 Sports after NCAA Selection Show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn soccer is headed to the big dance as the No. 1 seed in the Central Region of the NCAA Tournament.

The Ichabods will take on No. 8 seed Ouchita Baptist on Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Yager Stadium.

Immediately after the selection show on Monday night, head coach Davy Phillips spoke with 13 Sports about the upcoming challenges and their stellar season so far.

